EverGreenCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $198,604.87 and approximately $24.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.01076710 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00248452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00171797 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007503 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00059029 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,249,562 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

