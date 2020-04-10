Evergy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 557 call options on the company. This is an increase of 951% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Evergy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Evergy stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.