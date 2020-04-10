EVOS Price Tops $0.0008 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market cap of $8,036.56 and $1,018.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 67.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

