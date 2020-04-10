Expanse Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $469,990.92 and $9,832.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

