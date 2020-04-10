Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

