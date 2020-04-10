Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

