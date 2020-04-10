Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

