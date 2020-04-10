Fantasy Sports One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $16,200.49 and $31.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 130.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.04753093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

