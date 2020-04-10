Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Bgogo. Fantom has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 377.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.05 or 0.02740455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00201773 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

