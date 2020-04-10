Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:FHI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.04 million.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

