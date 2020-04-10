Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $10.83 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Dcoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $5.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.04571648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036856 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009778 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,533,101 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, KuCoin, BitMax, BiKi, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Binance, Bittrex, Korbit, MXC, BitAsset, Coinall, Hotbit, IDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

