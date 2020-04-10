Fetch Hits Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.04824846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010325 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

