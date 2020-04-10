Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 275.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $317.85 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $257.38 and a 52 week high of $383.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

