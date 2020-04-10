Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.95.

FNF opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $158,261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,452.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 531,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.