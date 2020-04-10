FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Cap of $757,300.47

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $757,300.47 and $1,796.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

