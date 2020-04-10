FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

