FLO Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,061.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $8,061.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00069716 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

