Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $356,127.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00026972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.04720144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010051 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

