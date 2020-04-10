Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

