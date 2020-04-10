Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 844,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,398. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

