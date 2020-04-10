Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,629,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $296.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day moving average is $312.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.08.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.