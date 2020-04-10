Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

LNC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

