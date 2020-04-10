Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of WPX Energy worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

