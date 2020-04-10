Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. 4,369,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,686. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.03.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.