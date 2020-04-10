Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,437,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,990,318. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

