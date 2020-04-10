Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.13. 4,880,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,892. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

