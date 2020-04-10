Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $6.19 on Friday, hitting $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

