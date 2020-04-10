Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,256. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

