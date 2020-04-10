Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 759 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

ROP stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.45. 597,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

