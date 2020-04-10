FunFair (FUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $262,900.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FunFair has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $262,900.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 389.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, C2CX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, ZB.COM, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

