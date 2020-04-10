FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.45 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE CS opened at C$0.49 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.83.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

