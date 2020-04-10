FY2020 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issued By William Blair

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.02. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $47,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $14,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $14,922,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.