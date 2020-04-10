FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fresnillo Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.