FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issued By DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

