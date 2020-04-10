FY2020 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

APAM stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

