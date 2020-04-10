FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Increased by Analyst

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centamin in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Centamin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CELTF stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.