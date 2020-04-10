FY2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

DRI stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

