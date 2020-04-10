FY2020 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

IIN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IntriCon from $29.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in IntriCon by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IntriCon by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in IntriCon by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.