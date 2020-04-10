FY2020 EPS Estimates for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Raised by Analyst

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.39. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

