FY2020 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

PTCT stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 365,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 517,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 229,847 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $447,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,740 shares of company stock valued at $85,619. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

