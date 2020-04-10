Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $11.60 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Gas has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00016584 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitbns, Koinex and Cobinhood. Gas has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $7.17 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02722510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitinka, Bitbns, Koinex, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

