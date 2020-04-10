Gemini Dollar Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $38.69 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 380.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02738473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00202983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,358,065 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.