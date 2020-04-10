General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $141.01 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

