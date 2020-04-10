Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

