GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,893.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $409,762.26 and approximately $5,893.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00615304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006136 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008257 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

