Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.38 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of BankUnited worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

