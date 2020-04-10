Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308,726 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of FireEye worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

