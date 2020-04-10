Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of PolyOne worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.