Gexan Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $36,994.23 and approximately $2,138.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.01056407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00174464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059036 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

