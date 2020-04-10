GINcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $119.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. GINcoin has a market cap of $28,764.12 and $119.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,896.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.02302437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.03380850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00615193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00783851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076047 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00522989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

